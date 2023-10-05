Jimmy Garoppolo remains in “final stages” of concussion protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo landed in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Steelers 11 days ago. He’s still not cleared to play against the Packers, four days from now on Monday Night Football.

Coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Thursday that Garoppolo remains in the “final stages” of the concussion protocol. Garoppolo will practice on Thursday.

The final step in the protocol entails being cleared to play.

As discussed on Wednesday’s #PFTPM, no player has returned to play in the next game after entering the protocol this year. There was a time not long ago when many players secured clearance to play without missing a game.

Aidan O’Connell started for the Raiders against the Chargers. If Garoppolo can’t play on Monday night, it presumably will be O’Connell again.