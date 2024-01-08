Jimmy Graham defends Jameis Winston, rips Falcons after controversial late touchdown

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is standing by Jameis Winston, who decided not to kneel down at the end of Sunday’s win over the Falcons and instead handed off to running back Jamaal Williams for a touchdown.

The touchdown infuriated Arthur Smith, the coach of the Falcons who was fired hours later, but Graham wrote on social media that he wanted everyone to get off Winston’s back.

“This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had,” Graham said of Winston. “Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also f*ck the falcons.”

Saints coach Dennis Allen has acknowledged he told Winston to kneel down and wasn’t happy that the players ignored his play call and decided to get Williams his first touchdown of the season again. But the Saints players aren’t sorry about it.