Jimmy Haslam: I bet Arch Manning stays in college two years, not worth discussing

  
Published July 29, 2025 12:42 PM

Last week, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd floated the idea that Nick Saban and Arch Manning could be on their way to Cleveland in 2026 as head coach and quarterback.

In a Tuesday press conference, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked about being linked to the young Manning already.

“You’re in the business and you get paid by how many hits you get,” Haslam said. “I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet — and I don’t know Arch at all — I bet he stays in college two [more] years.

“I don’t even think that’s worth discussing.”

Manning, 21, will be eligible to enter the draft in 2026. But with very few starts on his resume, it remains to be seen what kind of player he’ll be at the college level — let alone if he’ll be a serious contender to be selected at the top of the draft.

Last season, Manning completed 61-of-90 passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards with four TDs.