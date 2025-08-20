 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow, Bengals starters won’t play in preseason finale

  
Published August 20, 2025 02:25 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow mentioned after Monday night’s preseason game against the Commanders that he’d be happy to play in Saturday’s preseason finale if asked.

But he won’t be.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that Burrow and the starters will not play against the Colts this weekend.

“I haven’t talked in depth with the players about this third game,” Taylor said in his press conference. “I’ve talked to Joe, I haven’t specifically told these guys they’re not playing. But they’re not playing.”

While Burrow hadn’t received much preseason playing time over the past few seasons, Taylor opted to switch things up in 2025 in an effort to get the team off to a hotter start. The Bengals started 0-3 in 2024, 1-3 in 2023, and 0-2 in 2022.

“I feel good about where our team’s at right now,” Taylor said. “So, again, I’m excited to get through the preseason and go play games because I see what I see in practice. So, I’m just really excited — from top to bottom — about a lot of the players we have.”

The Bengals will start the season on the road against the Browns on Sept. 7 before playing the Jaguars at home in Week 2, the Vikings on the road in Week 3, and the Broncos on the road in Week 4.