Joe Burrow dealing with left arm soreness following Thursday’s game

The Bengals came out mostly injury free from last night’s loss to Baltimore, but their quarterback is dealing with one minor issue.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday news conference that Burrow is dealing with some left arm soreness.

“Bruised, yeah. I mean, he took some good hits,” Taylor said, adding it’s his understanding that Burrow doesn’t have a rib issue. “But I think just talking to him, the left arm was more just a hit, bruise. So, soreness.”

The Ravens officially recorded 13 quarterback hits on Thursday night, including three sacks — all by Nnamdi Madubuike.

Burrow finished the contest 34-of-56 passing for 428 yards with four touchdown sand no interceptions.

Burrow and the Bengals will have some extra time to heal before heading to Los Angeles to play the Chargers next Sunday night.