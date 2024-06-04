 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow did not practice on Tuesday with scheduled day off

  
Published June 4, 2024 01:15 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not on the field for Tuesday’s practice. But according to head coach Zac Taylor, there’s no cause for alarm.

Taylor told reporters after the session that Burrow had a scheduled day off as he continues to recover from season-ending wrist surgery.

“We’ve given Joe a day off every week,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “I didn’t time this out right. Thought you guys were out here yesterday. [He] threw yesterday.”

Taylor added that Burrow has not thrown more than two days in a row so far this offseason and is designed to keep him from pushing too hard.

Burrow is set to practice again on Wednesday.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow threw for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games last year before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.