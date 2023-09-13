Joe Burrow gets a haircut, turns the page to Week 2

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said that no one around the team was panicking after their Week One loss to the Browns, but the defeat did lead him to make one change this week.

Burrow arrived for his Wednesday press conference with a new haircut and joked “when you have a game like that on Sunday” when asked why he thought it was time to change up his look. Burrow was more serious when it came to turning his attention to this week’s game against the Ravens.

The quarterback said bad games will happen and what “makes you the player that you are is how you respond to games like that and how consistent can you be afterwards,” so that’s where he’s directing his focus heading into Sunday.

“You go out and win a game,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “You gotta go out and get one this week. We’re focused on being 1-0 every week. So, this week we gotta go be 1-0 and then take it from there.”

The Bengals showed last season that an 0-2 start doesn’t shut the door on a playoff run, but they’d certainly prefer to avoid putting that to the test two years in a row.