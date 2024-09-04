 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: Going into season off a full training camp is “uncharted territory” for me

  
Published September 4, 2024 11:20 AM

History says that September is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s least productive month on the field, but his path to the start of the season was different this time around.

Burrow has dealt with injuries and illness that have cost him training camp time heading into his first four seasons. That may play a role in his lower numbers in the first month of the season and it’s why Burrow feels he’s in “uncharted territory” heading into this season with a full camp under his belt.

That full camp came despite the right wrist injury that ended Burrow’s 2023 season. That injury didn’t hinder him in August, but it did keep him from fully showing off areas of growth last year.

“I’m more well equipped to go outside the pocket and make those kinds of plays because I’ve been working really hard on that the last two years,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I didn’t quite get to show some of that until the last couple games that I played last year. But early on, I didn’t really get to show that. That was the biggest emphasis of last offseason for me, and that’s continued into this offseason. So that’s a part of my game that I’ve decided to showcase.”

After last year’s injury helped keep them out of the playoffs, the Bengals hope that Burrow is showcasing his game for more than 17 games this season.