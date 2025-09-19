Joe Burrow had toe surgery on Friday morning

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe on Friday morning.

Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement at his press conference. Taylor told reporters that the surgery went well and that Burrow is recovering.

Reports have indicated that Burrow will miss at least three months as a result of the injury, but Taylor said that there is no concrete timeline in place at present.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow after he was injured last Sunday and is set to start against the Vikings in Week 3. Brett Rypien is on the 53-man roster as his backup and the team signed both Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad this week.