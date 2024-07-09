 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team

  
Published July 9, 2024 08:19 AM

Joe Burrow’s focus for 2024 is on playing quarterback for the Bengals, but there may be room for other things come 2028.

That is when flag football will become an event at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and Burrow said on Pardon My Take this week that he wouldn’t mind being part of the United States team. Burrow suggested he’d also try to get former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson back in an offense with him and Ja’Marr Chase.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said. “Like Me, Ja’marr, Justin, Me and my friends out there playing football. . . . I think it’d be really cool.”

Burrow added that it would be “embarrassing” for the United States to not win the gold medal the first time that flag football is played on an Olympic level. It’s not clear at this point whether he’ll actually be involved in making sure that doesn’t happen, but having NFLers on the field would be a good one to improve the chances of taking the prize.