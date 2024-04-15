Joe Burrow: I think Bengals are built to beat the Chiefs

The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons earlier this year, but their trip to the championship was a bit different than in previous years.

After facing the Bengals in two straight AFC title games, the Chiefs didn’t have to face Cincinnati at all this time around. Quarterback Joe Burrow’s wrist injury kept the Bengals from contending for a playoff spot and that meant the Chiefs didn’t have to deal with one of their thorniest foes en route to Las Vegas.

The Bengals kept the Chiefs from advancing to Super Bowl LVI and Burrow is 3-1 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the course of his career. Burrow touched on that record during an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce when he said that the Bengals are constructed with the task of beating the Chiefs in mind.

“I don’t know. I think we both work really hard. They have great players, we have great players,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “I think we match up pretty well with them. I think we’re built to beat them. I always appreciate the legendary battles we have. Guys are out there always making plays. Patrick is always out there making plays. Both teams have big-time defensive lines. It’s a great matchup.”

The Chiefs are set to make a run at becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls during the 2024 season and they’ll have a home date with the Bengals on the schedule as part of that effort. If Burrow can beat them for the fourth time, it will improve the chances of another postseason meeting with the only AFC team that has had Kansas City’s number in recent years.