Joe Burrow: I’m not going to live my life scared of something happening

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been out since Week 2 with a toe injury and the team has only won once in nine games without him, but Burrow said he’s never thought twice about returning to action this season.

Burrow has been practicing for the last couple of weeks and is expected to start against the Ravens on Thursday night. Burros said at a Tuesday press conference that he understands why some people would wonder why he’d risk another injury, but that “I’m a football player” and that means he’s going to get on the field if he’s able to do so.

“I’m not gonna ever go to somebody and say ‘I’m healthy, but I don’t think I should go out there and play,’” Burrow said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I’m not gonna live my life and play this game, scared of something happening. Yeah, something’s gonna happen. It’s football.”

This is not the first significant injury that Burrow — a two-time comeback player of the year — has suffered, but the prospect of another one isn’t part of his thought process this week.