Joe Burrow: I’m ready to go

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and it looks like he’ll be a full participant in Cleveland on Sunday as well.

Burrow was sidelined for more than a month by a calf injury, but he’s been steadily working his way back toward the lineup and he left no doubt about his plans for the team’s Week One game against the Browns.

“I’m ready to go,” Burrow said at his press conference.

Burrow has been coming off of a torn ACL and appendicitis heading into previous openers and said on Wednesday that he thinks he’s in the best Week One shape he’s ever been in. That should make for a lot of smiles around the Bengals as they began their push for a third straight AFC North title.