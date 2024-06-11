Joe Burrow: Improving as a player through injuries a challenge I’m built for

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s offseason has run much longer than it has for most of his teammates.

Burrow noted that he’s “had 10 weeks of work everybody else hasn’t” because of the season-ending injury he suffered to his right wrist during the 2023 season. Burrow dealt with a calf injury for much of the season before hurting his wrist and he’s also missed time with a torn ACL and other ailments since entering the league.

On Tuesday, Burrow told reporters that when “injuries start to stack up your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind,” but that he feels he has found the right way to fight through them.

“How you can come back an improved player when maybe you aren’t getting the reps you had because of your injuries,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “It’s always a challenge, it always is. But I’m built for it. Our team is built for it and people that I have surrounded myself with have been through it with me as well. I’m excited about the season.”

A full training camp would be a nice way for Burrow to continue building toward a regular season the Bengals hope will result in a return to the postseason after missing out last year.