Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connect for 41-yard touchdown, 7-0 lead

For the third time in Joe Burrow’s four seasons — and the third consecutive season — the Bengals have started the season 0-2. But Week 3 is when they come alive.

It didn’t take long for that to happen.

Only 3:23 into Monday Night Football, Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for a 41-yard touchdown. It is Chase’s first touchdown of the season.

He ran by rookie Mike Sainristil for an easy score.

Chase now has two catches for 42 yards as Burrow went 3-for-3 for 50 yards on the six-play, 71-yard opening drive.