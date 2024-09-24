 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connect for 41-yard touchdown, 7-0 lead

  
Published September 23, 2024 08:29 PM

For the third time in Joe Burrow’s four seasons — and the third consecutive season — the Bengals have started the season 0-2. But Week 3 is when they come alive.

It didn’t take long for that to happen.

Only 3:23 into Monday Night Football, Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase for a 41-yard touchdown. It is Chase’s first touchdown of the season.

He ran by rookie Mike Sainristil for an easy score.

Chase now has two catches for 42 yards as Burrow went 3-for-3 for 50 yards on the six-play, 71-yard opening drive.