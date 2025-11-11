Joe Burrow: Joe Flacco is playing great, he’s fun to be around

While the Bengals have lost three of the four games Joe Flacco has started for them, the team’s offense has been humming with the 40-year-old quarterback.

Having returned to practice on Monday, starting quarterback Joe Burrow shared his positive impressions of Flacco since the veteran arrived just over a month ago.

“He’s playing great,” Burrow said, via Jay Morrison of Si.com. “He’s putting the ball where it needs to go. He’s been accurate with it, getting the ball out. The O-line has been playing great. We’ve been running the ball really well over these last couple of weeks. That’s been exciting to see. And, obviously, our guys on the outside are making plays like they always do.

“He’s fun to be around,” Burrow added. “He’s quiet sometimes. I think we have that in common. He’ll throw some off-the wall stuff out there every once in a while that I like, that makes me laugh. He’s fun to be around. I’m happy that I’ve been able to have this experience and watch him do his thing and see how he operates.”

In his four starts with Cincinnati, Flacco has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s a far cry from how he looked with Cleveland, as he completed 58.1 percent of his throws for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in the season’s first four weeks.