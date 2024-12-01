Joe Burrow leaves stadium limping after taking a cleat in the leg during the game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked with a heavy limp after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Burrow said he got cleated on the first play of the game, which caused a gash.

He did not miss a snap, and the Bengals have an extra day since they don’t play the Cowboys until Monday night in Week 14.

But Burrow said he will wait to see how it feels this week before knowing how it will affect his work week.

“It’s always tough to tell right after the game. We’ll know more on Tuesday,” he said, via Baby.

Burrow played another great game, going 28-of-38 for 309 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, but the Bengals defense played another terrible game in allowing 520 yards and 44 points.

According to Baby, six quarterbacks in NFL history have averaged 275 passing yards per game and had 30 touchdowns and five or fewer interceptions through the first 12 games of a season. Burrow is the only one with a losing record and will become only the second of the six to not win NFL MVP.