 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow leaves stadium limping after taking a cleat in the leg during the game

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:25 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked with a heavy limp after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Burrow said he got cleated on the first play of the game, which caused a gash.

He did not miss a snap, and the Bengals have an extra day since they don’t play the Cowboys until Monday night in Week 14.

But Burrow said he will wait to see how it feels this week before knowing how it will affect his work week.

“It’s always tough to tell right after the game. We’ll know more on Tuesday,” he said, via Baby.

Burrow played another great game, going 28-of-38 for 309 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, but the Bengals defense played another terrible game in allowing 520 yards and 44 points.

According to Baby, six quarterbacks in NFL history have averaged 275 passing yards per game and had 30 touchdowns and five or fewer interceptions through the first 12 games of a season. Burrow is the only one with a losing record and will become only the second of the six to not win NFL MVP.