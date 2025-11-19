 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 19, 2025 04:44 PM

It seems Joe Burrow is on track to return sooner rather than later.

After head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would progress to taking reps in 11-on-11 drills, the Bengals listed Burrow as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice to start the week.

Returning from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe, Burrow was limited on all three injury reports last week after the club opened his 21-day practice window.

Burrow has reportedly been targeting the Thanksgiving night matchup against the Ravens as a potential return date. But if Burrow is already a full participant, it appears there’s a chance the quarterback could return for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Joe Flacco, who has started the last five games for Cincinnati, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session with his right shoulder injury.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), guard Jalen Rivers (knee/ankle), defensive end Cam Sample (oblique), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) all did not practice.

Defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle) was limited.

Receiver Jermaine Burton (illness), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring), and tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) were all full participants.