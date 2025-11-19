Joe Burrow listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

It seems Joe Burrow is on track to return sooner rather than later.

After head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would progress to taking reps in 11-on-11 drills, the Bengals listed Burrow as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice to start the week.

Returning from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe, Burrow was limited on all three injury reports last week after the club opened his 21-day practice window.

Burrow has reportedly been targeting the Thanksgiving night matchup against the Ravens as a potential return date. But if Burrow is already a full participant, it appears there’s a chance the quarterback could return for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Joe Flacco, who has started the last five games for Cincinnati, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session with his right shoulder injury.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), guard Jalen Rivers (knee/ankle), defensive end Cam Sample (oblique), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) all did not practice.

Defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle) was limited.

Receiver Jermaine Burton (illness), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring), and tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral) were all full participants.