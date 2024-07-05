Joe Burrow: Main focus for 2024 is being on the field for every game

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 2023 season was a tale of two injuries.

Burrow hurt his calf during training camp and dealt with the fallout from that issue throughout the early weeks of the season. Burrow didn’t miss any time due to that injury and eventually led the Bengals on a four-game winning streak, but any hope of a return to the playoffs went up in smoke when Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right wrist.

Rehab went well enough for Burrow to get on the field during the team’s offseason program and making sure that he doesn’t have to miss any more time has been his top priority heading into the 2024 season.

“Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games,” Burrow said, via Ben Felderstein of Complex.com. “I know I’m going to play well when I’m out there. I’m at that point in my career where I’ve seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game. The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, feeling tip, top shape. And so that’s the main focus for the offseason.”

The Bengals won the AFC North and made back-to-back AFC title games with a healthy Burrow running the offense in 2021 and 2022. A return to that kind of health and production would be a welcome development in Cincinnati this year.