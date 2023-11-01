Joe Burrow named AFC offensive player of the week for Week 8

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s big game against the 49ers is getting him some recognition.

Burrow was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for Week Eight of the 2023 season.

Against a good 49ers defense, Burrow passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals improved to 4-3 on the season.

This was the sixth offensive player of the week award of Burrow’s career. He previously won the award in Weeks 4 and 16 of 2021 and Weeks 7, 13 and 16 of 2022.