Joe Burrow named the AFC offensive player of the month

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:09 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t be playing in the postseason, but it wasn’t because he had a weak finish to the 2024 season.

Burrow led the Bengals to five straight wins to close out the year and averaged 315 passing yards per game during the team’s six December and January contests. That left them short of the playoffs, but it did lead to Burrow being named the final AFC offensive player of the month for the year.

It’s the second straight month that Burrow took the honors in the conference, which explains why he’s been mentioned as a possible MVP this season. That probably won’t happen, but he’s a strong bet for comeback player of the year.

Burrow was 186-of-244 for 1,890 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over the six-game span. He’ll try to pick up where he left off in September so that the Bengals don’t have to dig themselves out of such a deep hole in the final weeks of next season.