Joe Burrow: Not accurate to say Ja’Marr Chase not practicing impacted offense

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said last week that he was in “uncharted territory” heading into a season with a full training camp under his belt, but he found himself back in a familiar place on Sunday.

The Patriots pulled off the biggest upset of Week One by beating the Bengals 16-10 in Cincinnati. It’s the fourth time in Burrow’s five seasons that the Bengals have opened the schedule with a loss, but Burrow said only that the team “will just have to watch the tape and learn from it” when asked if there’s any link between the losses.

Burrow was more certain that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s absence from the practice field this summer wasn’t the reason why the team fell flat.

“No, I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Burrow said, via a transcript from the team.

Burrow said he “felt comfortable” on Sunday, but the Bengals didn’t look comfortable on offense and a Week Two trip to Kansas City won’t help them ease their way back into things.