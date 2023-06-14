 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow on best QB: I don’t think there’s any argument, it’s Patrick Mahomes

  
Published June 14, 2023 06:17 AM
i4qhvBqxAka0
June 14, 2023 09:09 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why Joe Burrow beat out Josh Allen for the No. 2 slot on the Top 40 QB Countdown, given his mental toughness in the biggest moments and leadership qualities.

The Chiefs and Bengals have played in the last two AFC Championship Games, with each team coming away with a narrow victory.

At this point, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Joe Burrow, 26, look like they’re going to compete at the top of the conference for years to come.

But for now, Burrow — probably like most — feels there’s a clear No. 1 QB atop the league.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now, it’s Pat ,” Burrow said in his Tuesday press conference. “Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

Mahomes is coming off winning MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, which hadn’t happened since Kurt Warner in 1999.

But the topic came up in Burrow’s presser at first because the quarterback was first asked about his goals and if this is the time of year when they get reevaluated.

“The goals never really change for me — they never really have,” Burrow said. “The top of the mountain is always the goal personally and team-wise. Even coming into the league, that was my goal. And I wouldn’t say that has changed year-to-year.”

Burrow then added that being the “best in the world” is always his goal.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick was also asked if offseason QB rankings mean anything to him, to which Burrow answered no.

“I know where I can get better, I know where I can improve just like everybody does,” Burrow said. “That’s what, really, I’m focused on throughout the offseason, throughout the year — incremental improvements to my game. And if you maintain discipline, you’ll get where you want to.”

There’s plenty of reason to think the Bengals will reach the proverbial top of the mountain in 2023. And if that happens, Burrow will likely have his own argument for being the best QB in the league.