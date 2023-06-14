Joe Burrow on best QB: I don’t think there’s any argument, it’s Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs and Bengals have played in the last two AFC Championship Games, with each team coming away with a narrow victory.

At this point, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, 27, and Joe Burrow, 26, look like they’re going to compete at the top of the conference for years to come.

But for now, Burrow — probably like most — feels there’s a clear No. 1 QB atop the league.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now, it’s Pat ,” Burrow said in his Tuesday press conference. “Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

Mahomes is coming off winning MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, which hadn’t happened since Kurt Warner in 1999.

But the topic came up in Burrow’s presser at first because the quarterback was first asked about his goals and if this is the time of year when they get reevaluated.

“The goals never really change for me — they never really have,” Burrow said. “The top of the mountain is always the goal personally and team-wise. Even coming into the league, that was my goal. And I wouldn’t say that has changed year-to-year.”

Burrow then added that being the “best in the world” is always his goal.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick was also asked if offseason QB rankings mean anything to him, to which Burrow answered no.

“I know where I can get better, I know where I can improve just like everybody does,” Burrow said. “That’s what, really, I’m focused on throughout the offseason, throughout the year — incremental improvements to my game. And if you maintain discipline, you’ll get where you want to.”

There’s plenty of reason to think the Bengals will reach the proverbial top of the mountain in 2023. And if that happens, Burrow will likely have his own argument for being the best QB in the league.