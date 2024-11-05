 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Burrow on trade for Khalil Herbert: I’m glad we went out and tried to get better

  
Published November 5, 2024 03:20 PM

Joe Burrow said a week ago it wasn’t his job to make a trade for help, but after the team made a rare in-season trade, the Bengals quarterback sounded pleased.

Only twice in the past 52 years had the Bengals made a trade, so it seemed unlikely they would make one this year. But they gave up a 2025 seventh-round pick to get Bears running back Khalil Herbert on Tuesday.

Something is better than nothing.

“It’s something that we needed, I think,” Burrow said, via video from Yanni Tragellis of Local12. “I’m glad that we went out and tried to get better. I’ve watched Khalil in the past, and I think he will help us.”

The Bengals needed help at the position after they placed running back Zack Moss on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Herbert has only eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown this season and was a healthy scratch the past two games for Chicago.

In the only other trades the Bengals have made since the NFL-AFL merger, they acquired wide receiver Charlie Joiner and linebacker Ron Pritchard in exchange for running backs Paul Robinson and Fred Willis in 1971 and sent Carlos Dunlap to Seattle in 2020 for a seventh-round pick and offensive guard BJ Finney.