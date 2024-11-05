Joe Burrow on trade for Khalil Herbert: I’m glad we went out and tried to get better

Joe Burrow said a week ago it wasn’t his job to make a trade for help, but after the team made a rare in-season trade, the Bengals quarterback sounded pleased.

Only twice in the past 52 years had the Bengals made a trade, so it seemed unlikely they would make one this year. But they gave up a 2025 seventh-round pick to get Bears running back Khalil Herbert on Tuesday.

Something is better than nothing.

“It’s something that we needed, I think,” Burrow said, via video from Yanni Tragellis of Local12. “I’m glad that we went out and tried to get better. I’ve watched Khalil in the past, and I think he will help us.”

The Bengals needed help at the position after they placed running back Zack Moss on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Herbert has only eight carries for 16 yards and a touchdown this season and was a healthy scratch the past two games for Chicago.

In the only other trades the Bengals have made since the NFL-AFL merger, they acquired wide receiver Charlie Joiner and linebacker Ron Pritchard in exchange for running backs Paul Robinson and Fred Willis in 1971 and sent Carlos Dunlap to Seattle in 2020 for a seventh-round pick and offensive guard BJ Finney.