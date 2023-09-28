Joe Burrow remains a full participant in Thursday practice

It doesn’t seem like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Titans will be in question.

Burrow was once again a full participant in Thursday’s practice, according to Cincinnati’s injury report. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice as well.

After tweaking his calf late in the Week 2 matchup with the Ravens, Burrow gutted through a performance against the Rams in which he completed 26-of-49 passes for 259 yards with an interception. But with the Bengals in danger of falling to 0-3, Burrow didn’t want to miss that game.

Also on Cincinnati’s injury report, receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) and tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) was added to the report as limited.