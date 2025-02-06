Joe Burrow: We have cap space to keep everyone, I want to make it happen

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is continuing his push for the team to keep the band together.

Burrow has expressed his preference that the Bengals hold onto wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as defensive end Trey Hendrickson on many occasions and he did so again during an appearance on Fox Sports’ Breakfast Ball on Thursday. Burrow added impending free agent tight end Mike Gesicki to the mix and said that the team has the cap space to work out deals with all of the players.

“I do. I do,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen. Everybody involved Trey, Tee, Ja’Marr, Mike G, we all want to stay together. When you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Burrow’s mention of the team’s cap space is notable and a simple restructure of Burrow’s contract would clear more cap space now by moving some of his $46.25 million cap hit into the future. It wouldn’t do anything to reduce the total payout, however, and that has been a sticking point for the Bengals when it comes to holding onto their own players over the years.

Outside of Burrow redoing his deal to take less money, there’s not much he can do to change that part of the equation which may mean that the saber rattling stops short of bringing him the result that he wants.