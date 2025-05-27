Joe Burrow wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

The Pro Football Writers of America announced Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the winner of the 2025 George Halas Award.

The award is given annually to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Burrow injured his wrist in 2023, missing the final seven games after undergoing surgery.

He returned in time to start the 2024 season and led the NFL in passing attempts (652), completions (460), passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43). Burrow earned comeback player of the year.

The Halas Award is name for George Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was associated with the Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach.

Burrow, the 57th Halas Award winner, is the third member of the Bengals franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA. Tim Krumrie (1990) and Mike Zimmer (2010) were Bengals who previously won the award.

Other 2025 finalists for the Halas Award were Browns running back Nick Chubb, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.