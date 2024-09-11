 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow: Wrist “absolutely not” affecting my throws

  
Published September 11, 2024 06:05 PM

The Bengals’ unexpected loss to the Patriots in Week One had people searching high and low for answers about why Cincinnati fell flat.

Video of Burrow flexing his right wrist before picking up a water bottle in a manner deemed awkward by some on social media has been part of that search, but it never reached Burrow until Wednesday’s press conference. Burrow said he was just drinking water and that his wrist, which was surgically repaired after last season’s injury, is “absolutely not” affecting his throws.

Burrow said the wrist continually feels better and the flexing is just part of ongoing maintenance.

“That’s part of ligament injuries,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “If you don’t move it, you’re going to lose it, so I’m always moving it around, keeping it loose, keeping my mobility the way it’s supposed to be, so it’s going to continue to happen.”

Burrow and the Bengals will be facing the Chiefs in Week Two and all involved will be trying for a better performance this time around.