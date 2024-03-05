Joe Flacco, Browns have been talking about a reunion

Last year, quarterback Joe Flacco signed with the Browns on November 20. This year, he’s hoping it happens a lot sooner than that.

The 2023 NFL comeback player of the year wants to go back to Cleveland, for another year.

Per a league source, a reunion with the Browns is Flacco’s first choice. He loves playing there — the team, the city, the fans, everything. The two sides met regarding the possibility last week, at the Scouting Combine.

Flacco will be an unrestricted free agent on March 13. He can sign with any team, at any time.

In Cleveland, he’d undoubtedly be the backup to Deshaun Watson. Will Flacco get a chance to compete to be a starter elsewhere?

Much of that depends on what happens in free agency, and also the draft. However, Flacco proved last year that he still can play. It would be stupid for teams to treat him like an emergency option, again.