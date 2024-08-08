Joe Flacco feels fortunate to be in the league a 17th season

Joe Flacco didn’t sign with the Browns until Dec. 14 after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season. If he hadn’t done what he did in winning comeback player of the year and leading the Browns to the postseason, he might not be where he is now.

Flacco signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Colts in March to serve as Anthony Richardson’s backup.

The league isn’t yet ready for Flacco to retire, and he’s not ready to retire.

“It’s tough to describe,’’ Flacco said Wednesday, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “I mean, unless you’ve been in this environment. I feel like I’m getting reminded every day of how fortunate I am to be out here playing football, having fun and meeting new people . . . because all these young guys on the team are just looking up at you and saying, ‘What year is this? How old are you?’’’

Flacco is 39 and entering his 17th season with his fifth team. Only Aaron Rodgers, at 40, is older among the league’s players.

“You’re just constantly reminded, and it’s honestly a good thing because I think you need those reminders every now and then that show you how lucky you are to be able to play this game,’’ Flacco said. “It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Anthony Richardson, 22, played only four games last season as a rookie, undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Flacco is tutoring Richardson and providing insurance if Richardson can’t stay healthy.

The Colts had Gardner Minshew II behind Richardson last season, and Minshew earned Pro Bowl honors before leaving for the Raiders in the offseason.

Flacco was the Super Bowl XLVII MVP to end the 2012 season and has made 185 career starts, so Richardson can learn a lot from him.

“He’s a good kid, and he’s an awesome athlete,” Flacco said. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s a great room.”