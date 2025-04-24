Mike Tomlin seems to be very comfortable with drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Steelers need a quarterback. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders needs a team that wants him.

The current depth chart in Pittsburgh cries out for a quarterback. They’ve been waiting for Aaron Rodgers. Tonight, they could decide to take Sanders. (If they do, they could still roll with Rodgers for a season.)

Consider what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about Shedeur Sanders earlier this week, when he was asked what stood out about the team’s meeting with Sanders.

“I think the things that stood out were evident in his video,” Tomlin said. “There’s a toughness there that doesn’t get talked about enough. There’s a competitive spirit there that doesn’t get talked about enough. I know he’s very talented and he’s made a lot of plays for his university and his team. But the intangible qualities displayed on tape were impressive to me.”

Tomlin isn’t one to play games. He doesn’t trifle with smokescreens. He doesn’t say what he doesn’t believe.

Yes, the Steelers had a bad experience with Kenny Pickett in 2022. Does Tomlin seem like the kind of guy who would let that stop him now?

Tomlin’s candor ultimately could keep Tomlin from getting Shedeur. It there’s a team below No. 21 that wants Sanders, it may have to move up to No. 20 or higher to get him. The question then becomes whether the Steelers would preemptively move a little higher to nail it down.

The Steelers have done it before for guys they want. Sure, they don’t have a second-round pick to dangle. But they’ve got George Pickens, who has seemed to be on the way out from the moment they traded for DK Metcalf.

However it plays out, Shedeur’s destination continues to be the biggest wild card tonight. It’s perhaps the most compelling “where will he go?” story since Johnny Manziel in 2014.

And despite the noise and the concerns and the worry that Deion Sanders will hover over Shedeur’s first NFL destination (especially since Deion has said he’ll only coach in the NFL if he can coach his son), the best place for Shedeur will be a team that needs a quarterback and that has a coach with the right wiring to not worry about any of that.

The intersection lands on one team — the Steelers.