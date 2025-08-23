Joe Flacco goes 9-for-10 for 71 yards and a touchdown in brief preseason action

Joe Flacco didn’t play much this preseason, but he did enough to give the Browns some confidence in their starting quarterback.

Flacco started today’s preseason game against the Rams and completed nine of 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown with one sack and no turnovers before exiting the game with the Browns leading 7-0.

Preseason doesn’t mean much, but Flacco looked like he’s ready to lead the offense when the games count for real. The Browns had a four-way quarterback competition that also included Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but Flacco entered the competition as the favorite, and nothing that happened during training camp or the preseason changed that.

After Flacco left the game Gabriel came in, and Sanders will play after Gabriel exits. It’s unclear which quarterbacks the Browns will keep when they cut down to 53 players next week, but Flacco is first on the depth chart.