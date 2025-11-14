 Skip navigation
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Joe Flacco has no injury designation, Joe Burrow ruled out for Sunday

  
Published November 14, 2025 03:31 PM

Joe Flacco did not practice on Friday, but he’s going to be the quarterback for the Bengals against the Steelers on Sunday.

Flacco was out of practice for the second time this week, but it appears that it was just about managing his workload as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury. Flacco has no injury designation for this weekend.

The Bengals also had Joe Burrow back at practice this week, but he won’t be activated this weekend. Burrow said he is aiming for around Thanksgiving to make his return from the toe injury he suffered in Week 2.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at his Friday press conference that defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (hip, pelvis) and Shemar Stewart (knee) have been ruled out. The injury report shows that running back Samaje Perine (ankle) has also been ruled out and that guard Lucas Patrick (calf) is listed as questionable.