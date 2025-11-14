Joe Flacco has no injury designation, Joe Burrow ruled out for Sunday

Joe Flacco did not practice on Friday, but he’s going to be the quarterback for the Bengals against the Steelers on Sunday.

Flacco was out of practice for the second time this week, but it appears that it was just about managing his workload as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury. Flacco has no injury designation for this weekend.

The Bengals also had Joe Burrow back at practice this week, but he won’t be activated this weekend. Burrow said he is aiming for around Thanksgiving to make his return from the toe injury he suffered in Week 2.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at his Friday press conference that defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (hip, pelvis) and Shemar Stewart (knee) have been ruled out. The injury report shows that running back Samaje Perine (ankle) has also been ruled out and that guard Lucas Patrick (calf) is listed as questionable.