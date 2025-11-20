Joe Flacco: I’d like a starting opportunity in 2026, but you never know

Joe Burrow was up to full practice participation for the Bengals on Wednesday and it seems likely that he’ll be back as the team’s starting quarterback at some point in the not too distant future.

That would bring an end to Joe Flacco’s run as the starter in Cincinnati, but the veteran hopes that isn’t going to be the end of his time as a starter in the NFL. Flacco opened this year as the No. 1 quarterback in Cleveland and he hopes that he’ll have the chance to do the same next September.

“Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody’s mind that I can do it,” Flacco said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff. I would like an opportunity, but you just never know.”

Flacco has made nine starts between the two Ohio clubs and is 228-of-371 for 2,268 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions between the two stops.