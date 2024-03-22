Joe Flacco: I’ll help Anthony Richardson simplify the game and play fast

Joe Flacco doesn’t have the same skill set that Anthony Richardson brings to the field with him, but the new Colts quarterback doesn’t think that will hinder his ability to have a hand in his new teammate’s progression as a player.

Flacco agreed to terms with the Colts last week and he officially became a member of the team on Friday. At a press conference to discuss the signing, Flacco said that he has learned over the course of his 16-year career that quarterbacks who succeed “play fast because they’re either naturally doing it or they’re just kind of simplifying it to the point that they’re not worrying about every tiny little thing.”

He believes he can help Richardson do that after the younger quarterback’s rookie season ended early because of a shoulder injury.

“It’s about being in the room with him, a lot of conversations naturally come up when you spend so much time together,” Flacco said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Being able to bring the experience and help him simplify things, go out there, play fast and use his skill set the way he wants to.”

Flacco showed he can still play while with the Browns last season and he helped the team make the playoffs, but his impact on the Colts will be a lot bigger if he can help Richardson become a top-flight starter in Indianapolis.