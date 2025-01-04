 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Flacco intends to play in 2025

  
Published January 3, 2025 08:30 PM

With Colts quarterback Joe Flacco starting a meaningless (for both teams) Week 18 game against the Jaguars, it’s easy to think that the man who turns 40 in 13 days will be calling it a career.

Not so.

Per a source with knowledge of Flacco’s thinking, he fully intends to play in 2025.

As he should. Last Sunday, he completed 26 of 38 passes for 330 yards in a loss to the Giants. Last year, he came off the couch in November to lead the Browns to the playoffs.

And here’s the reality. Teams need quarterbacks. Flacco, despite twice being the highest-paid player in the NFL and winning the Super Bowl XLVII MVP award with the Ravens, has no qualms about taking a backup role.

Bottom line? He still loves playing. And so he will, if he can get a spot on one of 32 rosters.

Considering some of the names currently on some of said rosters, he should.