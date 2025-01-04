Joe Flacco intends to play in 2025

With Colts quarterback Joe Flacco starting a meaningless (for both teams) Week 18 game against the Jaguars, it’s easy to think that the man who turns 40 in 13 days will be calling it a career.

Not so.

Per a source with knowledge of Flacco’s thinking, he fully intends to play in 2025.

As he should. Last Sunday, he completed 26 of 38 passes for 330 yards in a loss to the Giants. Last year, he came off the couch in November to lead the Browns to the playoffs.

And here’s the reality. Teams need quarterbacks. Flacco, despite twice being the highest-paid player in the NFL and winning the Super Bowl XLVII MVP award with the Ravens, has no qualms about taking a backup role.

Bottom line? He still loves playing. And so he will, if he can get a spot on one of 32 rosters.

Considering some of the names currently on some of said rosters, he should.