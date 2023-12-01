Joe Flacco is set to start for Browns on Sunday

The Browns are set to start their fourth different quarterback of the season against the Rams on Sunday.

Joe Flacco is in line to make his first start with the team because Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out with a concussion. Flacco signed to the practice squad in Cleveland last week and has not appeared in a game since playing for the Jets in Week 18 last season.

Flacco was bumped up to No. 2 ahead of P.J. Walker early this week. Walker started when Deshaun Watson was injured earlier this season, but didn’t impress in relief of Thompson-Robinson last weekend.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) have been ruled out along with Thompson-Robinson.