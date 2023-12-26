Joe Flacco on no call from Jets this year: It is what it is, happy where I am

Joe Flacco will be starting at quarterback in a Jets-Browns game for the second straight year, but there’s a significant difference between Thursday night and the 2022 matchup between the teams.

Flacco is starting for a Browns team that’s close to clinching a place in the playoffs this season and he was piloting the Jets as a fill-in for the injured Zach Wilson early last season. It was a memorable game for Flacco because he threw two touchdown passes in the final 1:22 of the game to pull off a 31-30 comeback win in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Flacco called the game “definitely the craziest finish and therefore pretty damn memorable” while speaking to reporters. He was also asked how he felt about the Jets not giving him a call to try for something similar after Aaron Rodgers was injured in the opening week of the season and Wilson showed that he was not the right man for the job.

“Is what it is,” Flacco said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “Happy to be where I am for sure. Lots of guys in that locker room I respect. . . . The only reason it crossed my mind is because people asked me, ‘Hey, are the Jets gonna call you?’”

The lack of a call worked out really well for the Browns and Flacco will try to keep the good times rolling on Thursday night.