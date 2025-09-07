Joe Flacco’s first TD pass of 2025 gives Browns 16-14 lead

Joe Flacco is back on the board.

The veteran quarterback has given Cleveland a third-quarter lead over Cincinnati with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman.

But kicker Andre Szmyt missed the extra point, keeping the score at 16-14, Browns.

Cleveland’s two touchdown drives have both taken over 10 plays. After cashing in on a 16-play drive in the second quarter, the Browns went 69 yards in 13 plays and took 7:40 off the clock to open the third period with a score.

Flacco has completed 18-of-25 passes so far for 167 yards with a touchdown.

The Bengals also have an injury concern on their defense, as Logan Wilson exited the game during Cleveland’s first drive of the half. The team announced he’s being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.