nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Joe Flacco’s status for Sunday vs. Bears in question with shoulder injury

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:59 AM

The Bengals aren’t sure if quarterback Joe Flacco will be able to play on Sunday against the Bears.

Flacco’s status is in question because of an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described Flacco as day to day on Monday.

Flacco briefly went to the locker room after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Will McDonald on Sunday, but he returned to the field without missing a snap. He indicated after the game that he thought he’d be OK.

If Flacco can’t go on Sunday, the Bengals will turn back to Jake Browning, who started three games after Joe Burrow was injured in Week Two. All three of Browning’s starts were blowout losses, which led the Bengals to trade for Flacco, so everyone in Cincinnati will hope that Flacco’s shoulder feels good enough for him to play on Sunday.