Joe Flacco’s status for Sunday vs. Bears in question with shoulder injury

The Bengals aren’t sure if quarterback Joe Flacco will be able to play on Sunday against the Bears.

Flacco’s status is in question because of an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described Flacco as day to day on Monday.

Flacco briefly went to the locker room after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Will McDonald on Sunday, but he returned to the field without missing a snap. He indicated after the game that he thought he’d be OK.

If Flacco can’t go on Sunday, the Bengals will turn back to Jake Browning, who started three games after Joe Burrow was injured in Week Two. All three of Browning’s starts were blowout losses, which led the Bengals to trade for Flacco, so everyone in Cincinnati will hope that Flacco’s shoulder feels good enough for him to play on Sunday.