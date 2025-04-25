Joe Hortiz: We’re fired up Omarion Hampton was there at No. 22

After signing Najee Harris as a free agent, the Chargers brought in another running back with their first-round pick in North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.

General Manager Joe Hortiz said after the selection that he didn’t think Hampton would be on the board when Los Angeles came up at No. 22.

“[H]e was one of those unanimous guys and you kind of anticipate unanimous guys being gone. But we’re fired up he was there,” Hortiz said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “This is a guy, through the process in the fall, the scouts identified early on as a guy they really love. Coaches got involved, same thing.

“A lot of love for him, a guy we felt could impact our team and really a guy who’s held his water through the entire process.”

Hampton was a two-time first-team All-American, having led the ACC in rushing in both 2023 and 2024. Despite quarterback Drake Maye moving on to the NFL after the 2023 season, he increased his production last year, rushing for 1,660 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 373 yards with two TDs.

“I go back to last year when I was evaluating Drake Maye and other players in North Carolina in the fall,” Hortiz said. “He stood out back then. There was just this big physical runner with breakaway speed and punishing people and making guys miss. It was like, ‘Wow, this is a heck of a back.’

“And to watch him do it again this year — two years of production, durability, high character, work ethic off the charts — everything about him, that’s what makes him stand out.”

In 38 games at North Carolina with 28 starts, Hampton rushed for 3,565 yards with 36 touchdowns, averaging 5.73 yards per carry.