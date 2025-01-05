Joe Milton has 139 passing yards, Patriots lead Bills 14-10 at halftime

The Patriots will clinch the No. 1 overall pick if they lose to the Bills on Sunday.

But so far, that’s not what’s on track to happen.

Joe Milton has come in at quarterback for New England and has played well against a Buffalo squad that’s featured backups, as the Patriots hold a 14-10 lead over the Bills at halftime.

Milton has completed 12-of-13 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown in the first half. He rushed for a 1-yard score to give New England a 7-0 lead and then hit Kayshon Boutte for a 48-yard score to make it 14-7.

Drake Maye started the contest for New England at quarterback but played just one drive.

On the other side, Josh Allen started the game at quarterback to keep his streak alive but gave just one handoff to James Cook before making way for Mitchell Trubisky.

Edge rusher Von Miller also earned his $1.5 million incentive by sacking Maye on New England’s third play from scrimmage.

Buffalo will receive the second-half kickoff.