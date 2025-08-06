 Skip navigation
jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Joe Milton’s right hand is fine after hitting it on a helmet

  
Published August 6, 2025 03:14 PM

Backup quarterback Joe Milton gave the Cowboys a brief scare in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Rams. Milton left after banging his right hand on a helmet.

Milton threw in Wednesday’s walkthrough, via multiple reports, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said Milton’s right thumb is fine.

That clears Milton to start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams, assuming Prescott doesn’t play.

Will Grier replaced Milton with the second team in the joint practice.

Milton was acquired in an offseason trade with the Patriots, where he went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown in his one regular-season game as a rookie.