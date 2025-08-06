Joe Milton’s right hand is fine after hitting it on a helmet

Backup quarterback Joe Milton gave the Cowboys a brief scare in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Rams. Milton left after banging his right hand on a helmet.

Milton threw in Wednesday’s walkthrough, via multiple reports, and coach Brian Schottenheimer said Milton’s right thumb is fine.

That clears Milton to start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams, assuming Prescott doesn’t play.

Will Grier replaced Milton with the second team in the joint practice.

Milton was acquired in an offseason trade with the Patriots, where he went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown in his one regular-season game as a rookie.