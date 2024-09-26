 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Tank Dell did not practice Wednesday

  
Published September 25, 2024 08:23 PM

Texans running back Joe Mixon still isn’t practicing.

Mixon injured his ankle in a Week 2 game against the Bears and missed Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for a hip drop tackle that injured Mixon.

Backup running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also remains out of practice. He did not play Sunday.

Cam Akers rushed for only 21 yards on nine carries against the Vikings in place of Mixon and Pierce.

Wide receiver Tank Dell (chest) also didn’t practice Wednesday after catching five passes for 62 yards Sunday before departing in the fourth quarter.

“Tank will be day-to-day,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via a team transcript. “We’ll see how he continues to progress.”

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) is the other player who sat out Wednesday’s session.

Offensive guard Kenyon Green (illness), offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (calf), tight end Dalton Schultz (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) were limited.