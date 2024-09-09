Joe Mixon doesn’t wish the Texans were playing the Bengals this year

In March, the Bengals planned to release running back Joe Mixon. Then, they traded him to the Texans.

After Mixon had 159 rushing yards in his debut with Houston, I pointed out that the Texans don’t play the Bengals. Does Mixon wish they did?

“No,” Mixon said. “I don’t, actually.”

Why not?

“Because I just wanna leave them where they’re at, just like where they left me, man,” Mixon said.

He has no regrets about that outcome.

“I’m happy to be on my new team, man, embracing me,” Mixon added. “It feels great to be able to be a big part of what we do over here.”

I told him it seems as if he wanted to stay where he was, but maybe he landed somewhere better.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Mixon said. “I definitely did, man, and like I said, I feel great to be appreciated here and to play a big part in what we do. I’m [going to] just do whatever is asked of me as a player. If it’s time to make a play, I’ve got to try to do whatever I can to make them. You know, be the best teammate and leader that I know how to be. I’m just happy that I’m on this side now.”

The Texans surely are, too. And who knows? Maybe the Texans and Bengals will cross paths in the playoffs.

If, of course, the Bengals make it.

Next week, the Texans have made it to prime time. You’ll see them on NBC and Peacock, hosting the Bears.