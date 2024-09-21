Joe Mixon downgraded to out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Texans will not have their top running back on Sunday when they play the Vikings.

Joe Mixon (ankle) has been downgraded from doubtful to out, Houston announced on Saturday. He will not travel to Minnesota.

Mixon did not practice all week. Running back Dameon Pierce is also out with a hamstring injury after he didn’t practice all week.

Center Jarrett Patterson (calf) has also been downgraded from questionable to out and won’t travel.

The Texans elevated running back J.J. Taylor and linebacker Ezekiel Turner from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.