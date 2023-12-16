Joe Mixon fourth-down touchdown ties Vikings at 17-17

The Bengals have made things interesting in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup with the Vikings.

Joe Mixon powered his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1, tying the game at 17-17 with 7:46 left in regulation.

That play capped an 11-play, 63-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Jake Browning had kept the drive going with a 24-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase on third-and-21, putting the Bengals at Minnesota’s 19-yard line.

It took five more plays, but Mixon found the end zone on fourth down. Cincinnati had tried a “tush push” play on third-and-goal from the 1 but Browning was stuffed for no gain.

Cincinnati had drawn to within seven points on its previous drive, which ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Browning to Tee Higgins.

The two teams are now set up for an exciting finish to the fourth quarter.