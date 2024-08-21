Joe Mixon participates in team drills for Texans

The Texans added running back Joe Mixon, as part of their effort to build on an unexpectedly great 2023 season. He hadn’t been doing much in training camp, due to an undisclosed injury.

Whatever it was, he’s healed.

Via Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Mixon is back in team drills.

“He looks close to being back to full health if he isn’t,” Alexander noted.

That’s huge for the Texans. Mixon, who already has logged seven NFL seasons, has produced four 1,000-yard campaigns. He has 6,412 career regular-season rushing yards, already good for 82nd on the all-time list.

After last year’s final-eight finish, they added Mixon, receiver Stefon Diggs, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Along the way, they showed that at least one team in Texas knows the meaning of the phrase “all-in.”