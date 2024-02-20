Joe Philbin joining Raiders as senior offensive assistant

Joe Philbin is heading back to the NFL.

The longtime offensive line coach and one-time Dolphins head coach is joining the Raiders as senior offensive assistant, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Philbin, 62, spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst with Ohio State. From 2020-2022, he was the Cowboys’ offensive line coach, once again working under Mike McCarthy. He previously worked under McCarthy with the Packers from 2006-2011, first serving as offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007.

Philbin compiled a 24-28 record in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Dolphins from 2012-2015. He then was 2-2 as the Packers interim coach following the firing of McCarthy in 2018.

The Raiders hired Luke Getsy to be the team’s offensive coordinator under head coach Antonio Pierce.