Joe Schoen: All options remain on the table for Saquon Barkley

For the second straight year, the Giants have decisions to make regarding running back Saquon Barkley’s future with the team and General Manager Joe Schoen said on Tuesday that none of them have been made yet.

A report on Monday indicated that no impending free agent running backs will get a franchise tag from their current teams, but Schoen said the team hasn’t ruled anything out and cited the higher than expected salary cap for the 2024 season as a reason why they will continue to consider every possibility with the running back.

“All options are on the table. I’m not saying we’re going to franchise him or not franchise him, but everything’s on the table,” Schoen said on PFT Live.

The Giants and Barkley worked out a one-year pact after the team used the franchise tag last year and a second tag will carry a salary of $12.1 million in 2024. The deadline to use a tag is March 5, so the opportunity to go that route again will remain open for another week.

